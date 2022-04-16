Fifth Third Bancorp Has $268,000 Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,364 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IDACORP by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 47.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.25. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

