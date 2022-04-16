Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 155 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Shares of PAYC opened at $319.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.