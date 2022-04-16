Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 227,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

