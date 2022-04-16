Fifth Third Bancorp Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FMC were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $139.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

