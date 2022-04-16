Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,328,000 after purchasing an additional 583,113 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

