Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $284,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,742,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 323.9% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,733,000 after purchasing an additional 668,587 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter worth $32,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after buying an additional 594,458 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of BMBL opened at $25.91 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

