CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of CNP opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

