Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 8.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

