Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,437 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SM Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.17 and a beta of 5.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other SM Energy news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.