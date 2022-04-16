Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after buying an additional 199,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 77.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after buying an additional 116,932 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after buying an additional 116,601 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

