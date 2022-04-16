Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King upped their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

