Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $198,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

FELE opened at $78.61 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.