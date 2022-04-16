Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.