Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 244 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

SWX opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

