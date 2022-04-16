Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 160 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $45,438,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $40,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $82.58 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.