Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,718,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after buying an additional 326,712 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,987,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

NYSE FLOW opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Profile (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.