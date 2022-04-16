Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $132,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Steven Madden by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

