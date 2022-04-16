Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Head to Head Contrast

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -290.32% -28.29% -22.54% Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A

38.4% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advent Technologies and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fluence Energy 1 4 12 0 2.65

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 711.97%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $37.64, suggesting a potential upside of 273.81%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.07 million 16.96 -$20.52 million ($0.41) -5.71 Fluence Energy $680.77 million 2.53 -$162.00 million N/A N/A

Advent Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Advent Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

