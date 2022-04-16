Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Carter’s by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $3,756,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

CRI stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

