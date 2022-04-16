Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 163.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.92. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

