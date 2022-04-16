Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 447 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 171,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 267,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $61.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.31 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

