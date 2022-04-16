Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 85.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.46 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

