Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.42 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENV stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.81 and a beta of 1.19. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

