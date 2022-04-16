Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

