Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,697,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 576.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 88,133 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,774,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

