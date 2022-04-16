Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.