Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 345,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.16 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -2.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

