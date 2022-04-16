Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 500 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,544,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABG opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.48.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.60.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.