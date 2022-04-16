Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NSIT opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

