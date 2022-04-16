Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE:CMC opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $44.62.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

