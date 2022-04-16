Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

