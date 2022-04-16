Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $96,706,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 320,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 232,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE REZI opened at $22.83 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

