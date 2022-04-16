Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after acquiring an additional 671,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

