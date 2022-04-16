Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Clarivate by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

