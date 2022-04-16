Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

PPBI opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

