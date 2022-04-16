Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.11.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

