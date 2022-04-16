Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HE stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

HE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

