Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 295,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 825.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 119,481 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2,020.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 113,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214 in the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

UMB Financial Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.