Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $2,636,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Murphy USA stock opened at $229.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $232.92.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

