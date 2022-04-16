Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,900 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.72 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 798,842 shares of company stock valued at $40,348,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.