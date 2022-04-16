Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 464 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,097. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.78.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

