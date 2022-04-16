Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AWR opened at $85.35 on Friday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

American States Water Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.