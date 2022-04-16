Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 244,343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of HR stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

