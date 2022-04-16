Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.52 Million Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

DTM opened at $57.17 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

