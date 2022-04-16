Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 20,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

