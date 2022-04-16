Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 628 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

