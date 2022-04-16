Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Amcor stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

