Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $118,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average is $99.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

