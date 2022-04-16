Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 638 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock valued at $841,676. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.