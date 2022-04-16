Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.